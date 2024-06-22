Rakon (RKN) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration."

