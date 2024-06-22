Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,818. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

