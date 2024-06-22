RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $286.57 Average PT from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $274.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.