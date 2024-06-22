Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $111.78 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,267.10 or 0.99995352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00076987 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11031829 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,958,951.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

