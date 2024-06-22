RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.