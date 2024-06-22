RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

