RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 180,319 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 180,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,153. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

