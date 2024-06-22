RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 306.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BATS PMAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,059 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

