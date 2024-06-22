RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 14,144,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.