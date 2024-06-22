RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,729 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

