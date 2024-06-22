RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,188,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,552,000 after buying an additional 119,251 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,516,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,743,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 209,386 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 1,460,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

