RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 855,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

