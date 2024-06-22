RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EFG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. 421,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

