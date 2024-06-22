RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 155,391 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 245.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,391 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 3,498,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

