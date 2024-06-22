RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.24. 71,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

