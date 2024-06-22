RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

