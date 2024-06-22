RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:OPP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.