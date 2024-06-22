Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 1,704 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $388,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.47. 3,481,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

