Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 5,978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

