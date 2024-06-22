Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

