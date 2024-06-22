Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

