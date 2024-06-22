Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.