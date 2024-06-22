Rockland Trust Co. Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,569,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

