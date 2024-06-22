Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.42. 1,670,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

