Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. HSBC boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

BKNG stock traded up $17.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,989.10. The stock had a trading volume of 498,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,600.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $4,004.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

