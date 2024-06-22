Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 198.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,081.79. 663,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,738. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,019.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

