Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 195,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $327.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,043. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.13.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.