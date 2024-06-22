Rockland Trust Co. Sells 384 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,526. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.