Rockland Trust Co. Sells 5,060 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $72,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

