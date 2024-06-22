Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.75. 4,046,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

