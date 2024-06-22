Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $915.06. The stock had a trading volume of 389,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,565. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

