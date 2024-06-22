Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Watsco worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.15. 708,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $493.65. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

