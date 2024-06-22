Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.16. 886,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,431. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

