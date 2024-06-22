Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Primerica worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.88. 644,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,475. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

