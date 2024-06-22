Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

ACN stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.27. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.09.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

