Running Oak Capital LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.94. 888,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $163.83 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

