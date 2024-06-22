Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 4,954 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.91. 2,500,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

