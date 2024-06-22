Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 6,062 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $215.09. 7,929,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

