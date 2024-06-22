Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,201.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,200 in the last ninety days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

