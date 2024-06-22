Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 13.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,792,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $66.01. 4,106,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.