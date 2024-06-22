Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 3.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $137.34. 1,264,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

