Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total value of $4,587,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,946,832.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total transaction of $4,587,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,946,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.