Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.93

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.93 ($20.35) and last traded at €19.33 ($20.78), with a volume of 180530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €18.95 ($20.38).

Salzgitter Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $990.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.47.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.