Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 369 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

