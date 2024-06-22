Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,410,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

