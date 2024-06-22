Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. 14,144,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

