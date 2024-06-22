Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 869.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

