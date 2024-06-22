Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AZN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,327. The company has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

