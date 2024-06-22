Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $26,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI remained flat at $2.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,264. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

