Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $674,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 4,482,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

