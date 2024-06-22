Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

